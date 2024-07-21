Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.53. 15,570,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

