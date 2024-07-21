Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 353 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.