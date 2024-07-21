NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.0795 on Major Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $109.83 million and $885.82 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

