Nwam LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,897,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFQY opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $335.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

