Nwam LLC Buys 352 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $2,963,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 81.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 34,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $222.80 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average of $203.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

