Nwam LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 383,496 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 75,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 528,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $37.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

