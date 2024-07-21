Nwam LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nwam LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average of $146.54.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

