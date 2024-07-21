Nwam LLC Sells 212 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,233. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $329.19 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.09. The stock has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

