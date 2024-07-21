Nwam LLC Sells 266 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

