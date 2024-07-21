Nwam LLC Sells 882 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

