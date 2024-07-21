NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

