OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

OCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

