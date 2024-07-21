ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $689.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.14. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

