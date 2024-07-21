OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Tops $270.14 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $270.14 million and $3.18 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,924,832 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

