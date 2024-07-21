Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $117.36 million and $619,133.61 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001148 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

