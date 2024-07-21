Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total transaction of $312,214.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,013,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,564,815.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
Paycom Software stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $374.04.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.
View Our Latest Report on PAYC
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.