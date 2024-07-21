Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

PR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

