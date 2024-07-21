PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.07

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and traded as low as $18.92. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 2,008,563 shares.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,102,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after acquiring an additional 119,953 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 911,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $17,437,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

