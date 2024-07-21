PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.07

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and traded as low as $18.92. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 2,008,563 shares.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
