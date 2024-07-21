Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.26. 3,266,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,684. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

