Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 1,971 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,379,000 after purchasing an additional 827,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,777,000 after purchasing an additional 82,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. 568,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,774. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

