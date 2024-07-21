Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,195,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

