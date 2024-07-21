Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.18. 3,073,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,202. The firm has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

