Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $31.51 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,512,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 5.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,433. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

