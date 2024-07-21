Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 1.4 %

SSO stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. 2,997,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,573. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.