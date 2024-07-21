Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.47. 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.29. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $103.12 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

