Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 882 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after buying an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $55,543,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 941,193 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.2 %

BK traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,677. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.