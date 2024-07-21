Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 99 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $858.72.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $8.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $857.47. 3,782,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $862.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $446.56 and a twelve month high of $966.10. The company has a market cap of $814.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

