Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. 12,809,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,434,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

