Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.65.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $24.51 on Friday, reaching $762.55. 918,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $805.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $708.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

