Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 1,817 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,424 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

