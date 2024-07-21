Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Prudential by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 537,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 125,548 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Prudential by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Prudential by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 278,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,076. Prudential plc has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

