Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 623 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 896,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 297,216 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 177,824 shares during the period.

Shares of GDV stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 126,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

