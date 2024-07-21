Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,764 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 179.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,420,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,528,646. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.