Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $137.49. 1,038,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

