Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WTW traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.13. The company had a trading volume of 363,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,256. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.