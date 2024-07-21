Piper Sandler Increases Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target to $65.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TFIN

Triumph Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $95.46.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,452 shares of company stock worth $2,341,337. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Triumph Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.