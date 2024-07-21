Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 14.5% Higher This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $39.50 million and approximately $109,145.24 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00038970 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00018553 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

