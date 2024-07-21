Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 67,819 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,819 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 1.5% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,058,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,935,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

