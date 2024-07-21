Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires Shares of 18,972 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Generac by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 725,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,376. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.01.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

