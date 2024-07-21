Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $2.45 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 782.4% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PBR. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 12,467,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,459,891. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.