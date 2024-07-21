Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 31.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,709. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.17 and a 200-day moving average of $192.48. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $248.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

