Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 242 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,878. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.94 and a 200-day moving average of $336.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

