Polymath Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.92 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $95.92 million and approximately $8,054.04 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00108038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008358 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

