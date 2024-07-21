Polymesh Price Tops $0.28 (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $146.48 million and $10.78 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymesh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,070,624,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,070,319,466.364329 with 861,117,416.556219 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.28104191 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $13,275,111.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.