Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) Price Hits $1.62

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Portal (IOU) token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded down 18% against the dollar. Portal (IOU) has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Portal (IOU) Token Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Portal (IOU) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portal (IOU) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portal (IOU) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

