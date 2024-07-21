Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 73,321 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 73,321 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 238,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 311,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,234. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

