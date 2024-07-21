Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 331,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $879.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $18.26.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

