Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,770 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. 604,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $86.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

