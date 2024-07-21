Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,095,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 1,635,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.