Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $48,605,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $6,021,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CYBR traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $259.63. 499,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.10. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $284.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.63.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
